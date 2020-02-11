Man, 20, Charged in Fatal Chinatown Shooting

A 20-year-old man was charged in connection with a double homicide Sunday in Chinatown.

Alvin Thomas, of South Shore, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

He was arrested about 2:27 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue, police said. He was identified as the person who shot two men at 2:13 a.m. the same day in the 2000 block of South Wells Street, police said.

Huayi Bian, 36, and Weizhong Xiong, 38, were standing in the parking lot of an apartment complex with a 44-year-old woman when Thomas allegedly walked up and tried to rob them in the 2000 block of South Wells Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The woman complied, but the men resisted, at which point Thomas allegedly fired multiple shots, police said. Both men were shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman wasn’t hurt.

Thomas is due in bond court Tuesday.