Man, 2-Year-Old Girl Shot Getting Into Vehicle in Auburn Gresham

A man and 2-year-old girl sustained injuries Friday when someone opened fire, striking them both as they entered a vehicle in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, authorities stated.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:26 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Sangamon. According to police, the two victims were getting into a vehicle when a silver-colored SUV drove down the street, and someone inside fired shots, striking both victims.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The young girl was shot in the arm and taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she was said to be in good condition, authorities stated. The male victim, 25 years old, sustained a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh and was listed in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Friday evening.