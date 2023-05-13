Man, 13-Year-Old Boy Shot Walking Into Humboldt Apartment Building

A man and teenage boy were shot by an unknown person while walking into an apartment building Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

At around 7:10 p.m., officers were called to a building in the 3300 block of West Potomac in regard to a shooting. The adult victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot in the right arm and listed in good condition at the hospital, police said. The teen, who is 13 years old, sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was also reported to be in good condition.

What led up to shots being fired remains unclear.

The shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives.