1 in Custody Following Standoff Outside Mall of America

One person was taken into custody by police Friday evening following an hours-long standoff in a parking lot outside the Mall of America, according to authorities.

At 4:45 p.m., the Bloomington, Minnesota Police Department tweeted it was responding to a report of an individual who was believed to be armed in the area of American Boulevard and 24th Avenue. Bloomington is about 10 miles south of Minneapolis.

In a follow-up tweet seven minutes later, authorities said crisis negotiators were communicating with the person, a man of unknown age, and trying to get him to surrender. KARE 11, the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis, reported that the standoff occurred near a circus in the mall parking lot.

While the Mall of America wasn't placed on lockdown due to the incident, patrons were asked not to exit through the building's north doors. At 7:03 p.m., Bloomington police tweeted the individual had been taken into custody and said there was no further threat to the community.

Additional details about what led up to the incident weren't immediately available.