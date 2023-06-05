Things to do in Chicago

A Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Café opens in Chicago this week. Here's a peek inside

The Malibu Barbie Café will be an all ages experience bringing the iconic Barbie brand to life "like never before," organizers said

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a Barbie world, and Chicago, you're about to be living in it.

Wednesday, in anticipation of the live-action "Barbie' movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Bucket Listers will open a Malibu Barbie pop-up diner in the city's West Loop neighborhood.

According to organizers, the family friendly pop-up restaurant will be inspired by the groovy beachside energy of 1970s Malibu, California -- when Malibu Barbie, the beach-bound version of the doll, made its debut in 1971.

"As soon as you step into our trendy café, you’ll be transported to 1970s Malibu California with a sea of pop-timistic Barbie colors, laid-back beachy motifs, and lots of retro glam," the description of the event reads. According to Bucket Listers, the fast-casual café serves up brunch, desserts, and Barbie-themed drinks, along with a variety of Barbie-themed photo opportunities including a full-sized Barbie doll box, as well as a Malibu Barbie beach scene.

Guests can also take part in the added experience of roller-skating, a nod to the roller-skating and roller-blading versions of the doll.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of The Malibu Barbie Café, a truly unique dining experience that celebrates the Barbie brand and all she represents,” Julie Freeland, senior director of location based entertainment at Mattel, said in a statement. “At Mattel we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style.”

Tickets for the experience went on sale earlier this year, and include a 90-minute reservation, choice of entrée and side item. The pop-up restaurant, located at 324 S. Racine St., is open June 7 through Sept. 15.

Here's a glimpse into what it looks like.

Provided by Mattel
The Barbie Malibu Pop-up Café in New York. The pop-up restaurant is coming to Chicago this summer.
The Barbie Malibu Pop-up Café in New York. The pop-up restaurant is coming to Chicago this summer.
Provided by Mattel
The Barbie Malibu Pop-up Café in New York. The pop-up restaurant is coming to Chicago this summer.
Provided by Mattel
The Barbie Malibu Pop-up Café in New York. The pop-up restaurant is coming to Chicago this summer.

