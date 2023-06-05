A Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Café opens in Chicago this week. Here's a peek inside

It's a Barbie world, and Chicago, you're about to be living in it.

Wednesday, in anticipation of the live-action "Barbie' movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Bucket Listers will open a Malibu Barbie pop-up diner in the city's West Loop neighborhood.

According to organizers, the family friendly pop-up restaurant will be inspired by the groovy beachside energy of 1970s Malibu, California -- when Malibu Barbie, the beach-bound version of the doll, made its debut in 1971.

"As soon as you step into our trendy café, you’ll be transported to 1970s Malibu California with a sea of pop-timistic Barbie colors, laid-back beachy motifs, and lots of retro glam," the description of the event reads. According to Bucket Listers, the fast-casual café serves up brunch, desserts, and Barbie-themed drinks, along with a variety of Barbie-themed photo opportunities including a full-sized Barbie doll box, as well as a Malibu Barbie beach scene.

Guests can also take part in the added experience of roller-skating, a nod to the roller-skating and roller-blading versions of the doll.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of The Malibu Barbie Café, a truly unique dining experience that celebrates the Barbie brand and all she represents,” Julie Freeland, senior director of location based entertainment at Mattel, said in a statement. “At Mattel we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style.”

Tickets for the experience went on sale earlier this year, and include a 90-minute reservation, choice of entrée and side item. The pop-up restaurant, located at 324 S. Racine St., is open June 7 through Sept. 15.

Here's a glimpse into what it looks like.

Provided by Mattel The Barbie Malibu Pop-up Café in New York. The pop-up restaurant is coming to Chicago this summer.

