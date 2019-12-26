Harvey

Male Killed in Hit-and-Run Involving 2 Vehicles in Harvey: Police

By Sun-Times Media Wire

Captured News

A male was killed Wednesday in a hit-in-run involving at least two vehicles in south suburban Harvey.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the intersection of 150th Street and Dixie Highway, Harvey police said. An investigation found that a male, who remains unidentified, was struck by a vehicle as he was walking near the intersection, and then by at least one other passing vehicle.

Both vehicles fled in unknown directions, police said.

Local

Michigan 1 hour ago

Bottled Water Warning in Flint

Lake Michigan 54 mins ago

WATCH: Group Rides Jet Skis in Lake Michigan Amid Record December Warmth

The male died of his injuries, police said but it is unknown if he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody as Harvey police continue its investigation.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Harvey
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us