Making a Rat Hole Pilgrimage? Here's a curated playlist to get you in the zone for your trip

You’ve seen the videos. You’ve read about the hype. You’ve laughed at the shrines and thought about your offering.

You’re finally ready to make your Rat Hole Pilgrimage.

To truly get Rat Hole Ready though, you’ll need to get in the Rat Hole Zone, and we’re here to help. The staff at NBC Chicago got together and made a Rat Hole Pilgrimage playlist for you to listen to on your way to Chicago’s hottest tourist attraction.

You can find that playlist here, or embedded below. And listener beware, several of these songs include NSFW lyrics.

Keep scrolling for an explanation why we decided to add each track:

MY KIND OF TOWN - FRANK SINATRA

We’ve gotta kick things off with this song, not only because it’s a love letter to Chicago, but because Sinatra is the famous leader of the Rat Pack.

RATS - THE KINKS

We’re not overthinking this one. This b-side from Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One isn’t about rodents per se, but who cares.

CELEBRITY SKIN - HOLE

Again, we’re not overthinking things here. Hole had to be represented and “Celebrity Skin” is a jam.

BULLET WITH THE BUTTERFLY WINGS - SMASHING PUMPKINS

Back-to-back grunge songs, but the Rat Hole is a grungy attraction. Maybe this rat (or squirrel) should’ve stayed in their cage, despite their rage.

ROUND AND ROUND - RATT

Another layup because of the artist name. We went with their biggest hit.

I REMEMBER - DEADMAU5

Hopefully whatever rodent made the impression isn’t a dead mouse. Either way, we’ll always remember Rat Hole.

FILL ME IN - CRAIG DAVID

Someone tried to fill in Rat Hole earlier this month. Locals dug it back out though.

ROAD RATS - ALICE COOPER

This begins another stretch of songs that are included just because they have rat in the song or artist name.

LOUD PIPES - RATATAT

Only in Chicago, America’s rattiest city nine years running, is that loud noise coming from outside likely to be a rat scurrying around.

CHEESE - CRAVITY

This is some catchy, catchy K-pop so we’re not exactly sure what they’re saying. But had to get some cheese in here.

RAT RACE - BOB MARLEY AND THE WAILERS

Roscoe Village is a mellow neighborhood, and this is a mellow jam.

RATATA - SKRILLEX FT. MISSY ELLIOTT AND MR. OIZO

Simple addition here. It’s a bop and it’s got rat in the title.

FLOAT ON - MODEST MOUSE

A song about keeping your head up regardless of whatever sticky situation you may find yourself in, by a band with a rodent name.

TRIPPIN ON A HOLE IN A PAPER HEART - STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

Rat Hole has had Chicago trippin for weeks. The depression in the stone (alright cement) has certainly been a temple for some, too. There was even a wedding there!

THE PIT - MOUSE RAT

I was in it, the hole. You were in it, the hole. We all were in it, the hole.