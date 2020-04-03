Making A Difference

Watch Live: Join NBC 5 For ‘Unity & Faith’ Special This Sunday

Hear messages of inspiration and healing from ministers across the Chicago area.

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, join NBC 5 as Chicago-area ministers share words of encouragement for tough times during a 30-minute special, "Making a Difference Thru Unity & Faith."

Hear messages of inspiration and healing from the following ministers:

  • Dr. Bishop Horace Smith - Apostolic Faith Church, Bronzeville
  • Pastor Jon Dennis - Holy Trinity Church, Chicago
  • Erikah Rivera - The Brook Church, Chicago
  • Pastor Kensen Lam - Park Community Church, Bridgeport
  • Pastor Paul Arthurs - Wheaton Christian Center, Wheaton
  • Father Michael Pfleger - Faith Community of St. Sabina, Chicago
  • Dr. Charlie Dates - Progressive Baptist Church, Chicago

Watch the special on NBC or in the live-streaming player above.

