Watch Live: Join NBC 5 For ‘Unity & Faith’ Special This Sunday

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, join NBC 5 as Chicago-area ministers share words of encouragement for tough times during a 30-minute special, "Making a Difference Thru Unity & Faith."
Hear messages of inspiration and healing from the following ministers:
- Dr. Bishop Horace Smith - Apostolic Faith Church, Bronzeville
- Pastor Jon Dennis - Holy Trinity Church, Chicago
- Erikah Rivera - The Brook Church, Chicago
- Pastor Kensen Lam - Park Community Church, Bridgeport
- Pastor Paul Arthurs - Wheaton Christian Center, Wheaton
- Father Michael Pfleger - Faith Community of St. Sabina, Chicago
- Dr. Charlie Dates - Progressive Baptist Church, Chicago
Watch the special on NBC or in the live-streaming player above.