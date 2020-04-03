Watch Live: Join NBC 5 For ‘Unity & Faith’ Special This Sunday

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, join NBC 5 as Chicago-area ministers share words of encouragement for tough times during a 30-minute special, "Making a Difference Thru Unity & Faith."

Hear messages of inspiration and healing from the following ministers:

Dr. Bishop Horace Smith - Apostolic Faith Church, Bronzeville

Pastor Jon Dennis - Holy Trinity Church, Chicago

Erikah Rivera - The Brook Church, Chicago

Pastor Kensen Lam - Park Community Church, Bridgeport

Pastor Paul Arthurs - Wheaton Christian Center, Wheaton

Father Michael Pfleger - Faith Community of St. Sabina, Chicago

Dr. Charlie Dates - Progressive Baptist Church, Chicago

Watch the special on NBC or in the live-streaming player above.