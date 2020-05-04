School District Honors Staff With Special Video For Teacher Appreciation Week

Angie Powers, a 5th grade teacher at Issac Fox Elementary School in Lake Zurich, says her students make her feel appreciated every day.

"When we do our Zoom calls, it's fun to see their faces and hear their stories," Powers said. "You just miss seeing them and the stories they share."

That feeling was taken up a notch in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Her school district produced a special video to honor not just the teachers but all staff working in Lake Zurich Community Unit School District 95.

"It was a really nice way to remember why we are here, and we are here for the students," Powers said.

Once the coronavirus pandemic kicked in and school districts had to go the extra mile to teach their students, the superintendent of Lake Zurich schools said she knew she had to do something.

"Just to really say a huge thank you to all of our staff district wide. They've been nothing short of amazing," said Dr. Kelley Gallt, superintendent of Lake Zurich School District 95.

And teachers in general have to be amazing to help students achieve their best, says Alan Mather, president of the Golden Apple Foundation, an organization that inspires, develops and supports educator excellence.

"It was an incredible joy, not that there weren't tough times, but, being a teacher is so wonderful when you see students learn," explains Mather, who taught in Chicago Public Schools for more than 30 years.

The golden apple foundation invites you to honor someone on their Teacher Appreciation Honor Wall.