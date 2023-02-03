New Mobile Van Designed to Help Families Keep Up With Kids' Dental Care

Citing a great need for better access to dental care for Chicago-area families, Advocate Children’s Hospital opened up a new pediatric dental van Friday.

“Many children in our community and the surrounding communities were unable to access proper dental care because of their insurance. So when this opportunity came up for me to be part of this program I was very happy to join,” said Dr. Janice Lubas, a pediatric dentist who will care for patients in the mobile van.

Nicholena Moore-Whitney brought her two boys to the dental van this summer and then returned Friday for follow-up appointments and the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It’s a van, but once you get on the inside, it’s really cozy and quaint. It has all of the tools and everything you would find in a regular dental office, just in a mobile setting,” Moore-Whitney said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The project has been three years in the making, with many working together to help the uninsured, underinsured and those on Medicaid keep up with their dental care.

“Post-pandemic access is very difficult for many families they don’t get the routine checkups that we expect them to get,” said Mike Farrell, president of Advocate Children’s Hospital.

“This is going to bring dental care to the people who need it the most. It’s something I am really excited about,” said Sen. Bill Cunningham of the 18th district.

The plan is for the van to go back and forth between Advocate Children’s Hospital locations in Oak Lawn and Park Ridge. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (773) 725-6689.

“I was able to schedule something that was really easy and conducive to my schedule and my kids schedule,” Moore-Whitney said.

“Having it on wheels I think is better especially for those individuals who may not have reliable transportation to go see the dentist to get those teeth checked,” Whitney-Moore said.