My Block, My Hood, My City preps for annual ‘Be A Part of the Light' event

Along Martin Luther King Drive in Chicago, you’ll see a few candy cane decorations and some ribbon tied to light poles. But come Saturday, the entire street will be lit up with holiday lights.

“We got 1,000 volunteers to come out and reduce the blight and hang some lights,” said My Block, My Hood, My City Founder Jahmal Cole. “It’s amazing.”

The “Be A Part of the Light” initiative started by Cole is in its sixth year. Cole believes lighting up a stretch of the South Side of Chicago will not only inspire neighbors but increase public safety.

“Really the people that come help, they are the light,” Cole said. “It’s important to me that this community is not viewed as ‘Oh the helicopter lights and police lights' ... let’s hang some lights and have fun.”

This is good news, and will be good views, for longtime Chatham resident Leo Clark Jr.

Clark doesn’t typically decorate, but he’s looking forward to the investment in his beloved neighborhood.

“I still love this neighborhood,” he said. “I love it and I’m going to be here for a long time.”

“You can give money, but when you give your time, people think – ‘Oh they care? I care too.’ So we need people to show up at King Drive and 83rd on Saturday morning and be the light,” Cole added.

If you want to donate or join the cause on Saturday, there’s still time. Visit the event website here to register.