Making a Difference: Haircuts for Humane Helps Build Self Worth Through Free Pop-Up Services

Samuel Brown, lovingly known as "Sam the Barber," travels around Chicago to make grooming services accessible and convenient for communities in need.

One day after hosting a free haircut event for Ukrainian refugees, Brown fired up his clippers again Monday to offer free hair cuts to people in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

"I care so much about people," said Brown, who started Haircuts for Humane last year. It's now his full time job.

Brown offers pop-up services at barbershops, nursing homes, group hopes, churches, schools, and wherever else he can reach those who need his skills the most.

"It's my medicine to see people look good, feel good, inspired and motivated. It gives me life," said Brown.

Brown's mother is currently in hospice care. He says giving back and helping people helps him move forward even as he deals with the struggle in his personal life.

"Right now I’m lost, but Haircuts for Humane keeps me alive and keeps me going," he said.

On Sunday, Brown provided free haircuts to Ukrainian refugees at Bethany Union Church.

Monday, Brown borrowed a chair at Danny's Barbershop, a mainstay in West Pullman.

"This community has supported us for 53 years," said owner, Daniel Smith. "I believe in giving back."

Smith also provided free pizza and snacks to customers of all ages.

The mission of Haircuts for Humane is to make grooming services accessible and convenient. Brown says he hopes to enhance self worth by building self esteem through self care.

"This is really changing people’s lives," said Brown.

Brown's organization operates through donations, with an online fundraiser set up to help finance operations.