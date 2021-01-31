Local Non-Profit Donates Blankets to Chicago's Homeless

A local non-profit is on a mission to help Chicagoans stay warm.

"Chi Town Blankets" has distributed nearly 800 blankets this winter and fall, according to President and CEO Dominic Hillesheim.

Hillsheim started the non-profit in 2019 after giving a person experiencing homelessness a blanket while leaving a baseball game.

"I just came home, grabbed the blanket and walked over to the man and put it on him," he said. "The whole way home I was just thinking 'Wow there's so many homeless people in Chicago and there's a big need so we should try to do something more.'"

Since then, Hellesheim and his team of eight other volunteers have donated nearly 1,800 blankets to Chicagoans experiencing homelessness.

Vice President of Operations Abigail Jakubek told NBC 5 it feels awesome to make a difference.

"It's not about us," she said. "To be able to provide a need for someone out there who might not have a lot is a really great feeling."

Jakubek, who is also a nurse, added that they have included extra sanitation efforts for donations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization accepts new or used blankets. Used blankets must be washed and dried prior to being donated. Blankets can then be tied in a plastic bag then placed in a shipping box and sent to Chi Town Blankets, 3249 N. Seminary Ave., Apartment G, Chicago, IL, 60657.

Blankets can also be dropped off at the address as well. Chi Town Blankets has more information on how to donate and get involved on their website.