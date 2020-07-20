Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $175,000 in Scholarships to High School Seniors in Chicago Region

Comcast NBCUniversal on Monday announced it has awarded $175,000 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program to 70 students in its Greater Chicago Region, which includes Central and Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, about $33 million has been awarded to about 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.

“We’re exceptionally proud of this year’s Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners,” said John Crowley, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “These students not only did well academically, they recognized the importance of service and volunteerism in their communities. This talented and committed group is our future generation of leaders, and Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to support them as they continue their education.”

