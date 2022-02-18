Chicago Polar Plunge

Chicago's Polar Plunge Makes Its Way Back to the Beach

The 22nd Annual Chicago Polar Plunge will return to North Avenue Beach on Sunday, March 6, in support of Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children’s Charities.

The event will be in-person this year and will also offer a virtual alternative.

Over the last decade, the Chicago Polar Plunge has become the largest and most well-known plunge in the country, attracting celebrity plungers and garnering national and international attention.

Registration is now open by visiting www.chicagopolarplunge.org.

