angel tree 2021

Angel Tree 2021: Give a Gift to Kids in Need This Holiday Season

Angel Tree facilitates the donation of toys for Chicago-area children in need, so thousands of kids can experience the joy of opening presents this holiday season.

NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago and the Salvation Army are partnering once again for the Angel Tree program.

Angel Tree facilitates the donation of toys for Chicago-area children in need, so thousands of kids can experience the joy of opening presents this holiday season.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Here’s how the virtual version of Angel Tree works:

Visit NBC 5’s Angel Tree site and register as a donor. Then, select online tags on the tree that correspond with children hoping for a new toy this Christmas.

Local

Kyle Rittenhouse 2 mins ago

Parents of Kyle Rittenhouse Victim Vow to Fight For Justice After Not Guilty Verdict

Ukrainian Village 36 mins ago

4 Students Arrested in ‘Large Scale' Fight at Clemente High School

Search by age, toy, or gender to filter the results or select a tag from the tree. Virtual Angel Tree ornaments will show up on the online Christmas tree listing a specific child’s age, gender, and gift wish(es). Donors can choose to email themselves reserved tags and will receive a reminder as Christmas approaches.

Once you select a tag, click the "Add to Wish List" box. You can view your Angel Tree wish list, and when you are ready to commit to providing a gift for each angel, reserve your tags. You can also add and remove tags prior to clicking "reserve angels."

All unwrapped gifts can be shipped or dropped off at The Salvation Army. This applies to gifts purchased online or gifts bought in a store, please mail the unwrapped gift(s) with the tag attached to the address below.

The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division
Angel Tree Program
5040 N Pulaski Rd
Chicago, IL 60630-2788

This article tagged under:

angel tree 2021Angel TreeChristmas givingdonate gifts to kids in needholiday giving
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us