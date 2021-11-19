Angel Tree 2021: Give a Gift to Kids in Need This Holiday Season

NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago and the Salvation Army are partnering once again for the Angel Tree program.

Angel Tree facilitates the donation of toys for Chicago-area children in need, so thousands of kids can experience the joy of opening presents this holiday season.

Here’s how the virtual version of Angel Tree works:

Visit NBC 5’s Angel Tree site and register as a donor. Then, select online tags on the tree that correspond with children hoping for a new toy this Christmas.

Search by age, toy, or gender to filter the results or select a tag from the tree. Virtual Angel Tree ornaments will show up on the online Christmas tree listing a specific child’s age, gender, and gift wish(es). Donors can choose to email themselves reserved tags and will receive a reminder as Christmas approaches.

Once you select a tag, click the "Add to Wish List" box. You can view your Angel Tree wish list, and when you are ready to commit to providing a gift for each angel, reserve your tags. You can also add and remove tags prior to clicking "reserve angels."

All unwrapped gifts can be shipped or dropped off at The Salvation Army. This applies to gifts purchased online or gifts bought in a store, please mail the unwrapped gift(s) with the tag attached to the address below.

The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division

Angel Tree Program

5040 N Pulaski Rd

Chicago, IL 60630-2788