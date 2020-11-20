American Heart Association to Award $2.25M to Chicago Organizations

The American Heart Association (AHA), the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, has announced more than $4.5 million available in social impact funding from the Association’s Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund.

Businesses and nonprofits that are working to sustainably address food insecurity for residents in Chicago are encouraged to submit expressions of interest.

The nationwide fund is focused on supporting evidence-based, community-driven entrepreneurial solutions that address food insecurity by increasing access to affordable and healthy food. Expressions of interest may be submitted here through Dec. 11.