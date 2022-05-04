100 Chicago Moms Gifted a Makeover Ahead of Mother's Day

One hundred mothers, all residents of the Chicago Housing Authority, got a well-deserved makeover ahead of Mother's Day.

The group was selected by the nonprofit for the hardships they've endured over the last year.

"These moms have been through a lot. Some of them have lost family, some of them have lost jobs, they've been going through a hard time and we just wanted to give back," Tracey Scott, CEO of the Chicago Housing Authority said.

Moms of all ages were pampered, some getting their eyebrows waxed, others getting their hair and makeup done. Each left with a free piece of fashion and a renewed sense of beauty.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I haven't been pampered in a while and I needed this make me feel good,” Jacklyn Crill said.

The Chicago Housing Authority partnered with the Daisie Foundation to provide the acts of kindness. For those getting pampered, it was a chance to think of themselves for the day.

“We support the kids everyday, we need sometime for ourselves and this is the day that’s happening right now and we love it,” Pamela Soldier said.

For one mother, it was a chance to leave the stress of home behind - even if it was for just a day.

“At first I didn’t want to come because I didn’t want to leave my son. I am going through a lot right now, but I said, 'Why not come and just enjoy myself for a day?'” Danika Wilkens said.

And it wasn't just the moms who left feeling energized and fulfilled, but the makeup artists who donated their time.

“It brings me joy, it brings tears to my eyes, it makes me feel grateful that I have this gift that I can give to them,” makeup artist Tanya Miller said.

To learn more about the Chicago Housing Authority, click here.