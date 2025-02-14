Making A Difference

10-year-old suburban girl who started inspiring nonprofit gets surprise donation

“When I heard about the story – it touched my heart. I said we have to find a way to help Avery’s cause"

By Regina Waldroup

A 10-year-old girl from Evanston got a special delivery from a company that heard about her inspiring story and jumped in to help.

After days of waiting, the shipment for Avery Jenkins finally arrived.

“I got a big delivery. Cocoa butter, gel and we really need gel,” she said. “I am so excited.”

Avery started her own nonprofit a few years ago. It’s called Avery’s Helpful Hair Kits. It provides specialized hair care items to foster children with highly textured hair like Avery’s.

When Ampro Industries- heard about Avery’s kits, the company stepped in to help, sending a huge shipment of gel and skin care products from its Memphis headquarters to Evanston.

“When I heard about the story – it touched my heart. I said we have to find a way to help Avery’s cause,” said Erica Bell with Ampro Industries.

“We do a lot in Memphis – and it’s great to be able do things in Chicago as well,” said Bob Reed with Ampro Industries.

Avery says with the recent donation she now has enough products to make 500 more kits.

“It is great to see someone watched the story, saw the need and rose to the occasion,” sad Avery’s mom Petina Dixon-Jenkins.

If you would like to donate to Avery’s Helpful Hair Kits or volunteer, visit their website.

