10-Year-Old Chicago Student On Mission To Help The Hungry

Olivia Rubenstein sent an email to every classmate in her grade asking for donations.

By Chris Hush

At just 10 years old, Olivia Rubenstein is helping those in need during this pandemic.

When she saw the need at the Lakeview Food Pantry, she acted.

The 4th grader’s effort started with an e-mail to classmates at Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, asking for canned food, soap and toothbrushes.

“I was not really expecting anything,” Rubenstein said. “Now, the people that normally wouldn’t have gotten food can get food.”

In the end, her classmates donated 150 items.

She dropped those items off at the Lakeview Food Pantry on Friday where there’s been a 400% increase in need since the start of the pandemic, according to Chief Operating Officer Bill Thomas.

“That equates to about 6,000 families we are serving each week versus 1,500 previously,” Thomas said.

Rubenstein said she plans to continue her mission of helping her community, even after the pandemic.

