Make Luella’s Strawberry Shortcake at Home

Chef Darnell Reed showed us how to make his version of strawberry shortcake on the NBC 5 News at 11 a.m. Here is the recipe.
Buttermilk Biscuits
9 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup baking powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
8 ounces shortening cut into small cubes
8 ounces butter cut into small cubes
6 quarts buttermilk
3 tablespoons kosher salt
- Sift together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and baking soda.
- Make a well in the center and add the butter, shortening, buttermilk and kosher salt.
- Bring together on a floured work surface and cut biscuits.
- Bake at 450 for 25 minutes rotating 1/2 way through.
Whipped Cream
16 ounces heavy cream
1.5 ounces powdered sugar
1/2 ounce vanilla paste
- Whip ingredients until light and fluffy
Fresh Strawberry Compote
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup water
8 ounces strawberries quartered
1 tsp lemon zest
1 pound fresh strawberries quartered
- Bring the sugar, water lemon zest and 8 ounces strawberries to a boil. Reduce to a simmer for 3-4 minutes.
- Strain and refrigerate syrup. Discard the cooked strawberries or use for something else like topping ice cream.
- When chilled toss the strawberries with the syrup.