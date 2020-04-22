Make Luella’s Strawberry Shortcake at Home

Chef Darnell Reed showed us how to make his version of strawberry shortcake on the NBC 5 News at 11 a.m. Here is the recipe.

Buttermilk Biscuits

9 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

8 ounces shortening cut into small cubes

8 ounces butter cut into small cubes

6 quarts buttermilk

3 tablespoons kosher salt

Sift together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and baking soda. Make a well in the center and add the butter, shortening, buttermilk and kosher salt. Bring together on a floured work surface and cut biscuits. Bake at 450 for 25 minutes rotating 1/2 way through.

Whipped Cream

16 ounces heavy cream

1.5 ounces powdered sugar

1/2 ounce vanilla paste

Whip ingredients until light and fluffy

Fresh Strawberry Compote

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

8 ounces strawberries quartered

1 tsp lemon zest

1 pound fresh strawberries quartered