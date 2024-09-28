Aurora

Major intersection shut down in Aurora due to police activity

In a post at 7:35 p.m., Aurora police said the intersection of South Eola Road and Ogden Avenue - near Waubonise Valley High School - was shut down in all directions.

A major intersection in Aurora was shut down on Friday evening as the Aurora Police Department assisted another agency, APD said in a Facebook post.

In a post at 7:35 p.m., Aurora police said the intersection of South Eola Road and Ogden Avenue - near Waubonise Valley High School - was shut down in all directions. Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes while police worked to clear the roadway.

Details on the incident weren't immediately available.

