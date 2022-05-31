Major Fires in Calumet City, North Utica Forces Evacuations, Displaces Families and Damages Cabins

Memorial Day took a frightening turn when two different massive fires -- one at a condo complex in Calumet City, and one at a major resort near Starved Rock State Park -- broke out Monday evening, damaging units and displacing some families.

Here's what we know so far about each fire.

Fire in Calumet City

Two residents and a firefighter were injured when a fire broke out Monday evening at a condo complex in Calumet City.

Around 7 p.m., a fire broke out at a 212-unit condo complex at 200 Park Ave, the Calumet City Fire Chief said. The fire began on the second floor, eventually climbing to the roof and attic of the building, authorities said.

Firefighters worked through the night and say that as of Tuesday morning, the fire had been extinguished.

Three people, including one firefighter were transported to nearby hospitals for minor injuries.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist residents who were displaced by the fire.

According to officials, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire officials plan to hold a press conference with an update at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire in North Utica at Grand Bear Resort

Seven cabins were destroyed in a massive fire fueled by fierce winds at Grand Bear Resort near Starved Rock State Park in North Utica Monday evening according to authorities.

Firefighters with the Utica Fire Protection District first responded to the resort at approximately 5:23 p.m. in regard to a fully-involved porch fire at a cabin on the property, according to Utica Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain.

When firefighters arrived, about 10 minutes after after the initial call, two cabins had already been engulfed in flames.

In all, seven cabins were destroyed in the fire.

Photos posted to social media showed several cabins at the resort had erupted into flames, with clouds of smoke pouring from the buildings. A total of 57 fire departments were called to the scene and assisted with extinguishing the fire, according to Partain.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist those displaced by the fire, and everyone on the property was safely evacuated, according to a post by the Grand Bear Resort on Facebook.

"At this time, the lodge, the waterpark and a majority of the cabins and villas on site have not been affected," the post continued. "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support and concern from the community."

Monday evening, fire officials reported that the fire was contained and in overhaul stages, but not under control. As of Tuesday morning, crews were still on the scene.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials plan to hold a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. to provide an update.

This is the second major fire at the resort in four years. In January 2018, a four-alarm fire broke out at the resort's lodge, resulting in multiple fire departments to be called to the scene.