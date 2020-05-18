‘Major Explosion and Fire’ Reported at General Iron Scrap Metal Plant on North Side: Alderman

A "major explosion and fire" at a scrap metal plant rocked a neighborhood on Chicago's North Side Monday morning, an area alderman reported.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. at the General Iron plant in the Ranch Triangle neighborhood.

Ald. Brian Hopkins reported an investigation is underway and that the scene was declared a Level One Hazmat situation by the fire department. He noted a "sudden increase in pollution readings detected in surrounding residential neighborhood," but did not offer specifics on where that data came from.

Hopkins reported witnesses saw a "fireball" and a "mushroom cloud of smoke" at the scene. He called for the "permanent and immediate closure of this hazardous facility."

The Chicago Fire Department and General Iron could not immediately be reached for comment on the situation.

General Iron reported on its website that it remained in operation under Illinois' stay-at-home order, saying it was declared an essential business.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

