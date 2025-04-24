Beginning early Monday, a major route in downtown Chicago and an access point to the popular Riverwalk will be closed off -- with the closures lasting until around Thanksgiving.

"Six months? You can't do six months," said downtown commuter Lori, who was walking over the State Street bridge Thursday.

The State Street Bascule bridge will remain closed to both vehicular and foot traffic as C-DOT works to rehab the bridge's center locks, address damage from extreme heat over the years, and improve the bridge's alignment among other things.

"A recent inspection identified deterioration that prompted us to move this repair project forward," said C-DOT Commissioner Tom Carney.

Detours are listed below:

Northbound vehicular traffic: From northbound State St, detour to westbound Wacker Dr, to northbound Dearborn St, to eastbound Kinzie St, back to northbound State St.

Southbound vehicular traffic: From southbound State St, detour to westbound Kinzie St, to southbound Clark St, to eastbound Wacker Dr, back to southbound State St.

Pedestrians can use Dearborn Street or Wabash Avenue as alternate routes.

Bicyclists can use the existing protected bike lane on Dearborn Street.

Several CTA bus stops will also need to be re-routed: both northbound and southbound #29 buses, southbound #36 buses, and southbound #62 buses. Detours can be found here: State St Bridge Flyer - Updated.pdf

"During peak hours there's a lot of people," said Niteesh Reddy, who lives in Streeterville.

"It's going to be okay maybe to walk because you get a little more exercise but I drive on it a lot too. That's going to be a bit of a headache," downtown commuter Samuel Cutrara told NBC 5.

Completing this work now and doing it all at once, Carney said, will avoid further traffic impacts in 2026, when two other projects are slated to start downtown.

"The new State and Lake CTA station rebuild and the Lake Street Bascule Bridge reconstruction," he told NBC 5.

C-DOT is also making repairs to the viaduct north of the bridge, maintaining access between Kinzie and the river.

"I'll miss that walk, it's actually one of my favorite bridges to walk in the city," Cutrara said.