The Chicago Transit Authority warned of "major delays" for multiple train lines and urged some riders to consider alternate routes during the Monday morning rush hour due to an "unauthorized person on the tracks."

Service alerts were issued for Brown and Purple Line riders, saying "at this time, due to unauthorized person on the tracks, trains are standing near Chicago."

The alert urged riders to consider alternatives like buses or other rail lines and noted that shuttle buses would help connect riders between Clark and Lake and Fullerton.

"Personnel are on the scene. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience," the alert stated.

At the same time, Purple Express Line trains were being rerouted to the State Street subway after Fullerton due to a "mechanical problem near the Library." That means trains were not serving Loop or Merchandise Mart stations through Armitage.

"Allow extra travel time," the CTA warned.

CTA officials said someone appeared to be moving on the tracks. Chicago police confirmed they were called to the scene.