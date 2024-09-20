CTA delays expected following stabbing on train in Loop

Some CTA trains in the Loop were at a standstill early Friday morning as Chicago police worked to investigate a stabbing on an Orange Line train.

According to police, at approximately 4:30 a.m., a 32-year-old man was riding the Orange Line when two unknown men approached and used a "cutting instrument" to stab the victim in his left side. The victim and suspects exited the train at the Washington/Wells stop where he was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, police added.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction, and police were investigating.

By 6 a.m., Loop-bound Orange Line trains were still stopped at Washington/Wells due to the investigation, the CTA said. At 7 a.m., the CTA said Orange and Purple Line trains were running but with delays.

Pink Line trains were also impacted by the investigation the CTA said, with service temporarily suspended between Polk and the Loop. By 7 a.m., service had resumed, the CTA said.

As some delays continued, the CTA advised riders to consider service alternates, including nearby buses or other rail lines.

"Personnel are working to restore service," CTA said in a statement. "Allow extra travel time."

The Orange Line runs between Chicago's Loop and Midway International Airport. The Pink Line travels between 54th/Cermak and the Loop.