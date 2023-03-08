Maine South High School Must Forfeit 9 Football Wins After Investigation Finds Rule Violations: IHSA

Maine South High School will be forced to forfeit nine football wins from its 2022 season after an investigation found the school's program violated state rules, the Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday.

According to IHSA, Maine South's football program was sanctioned "for the use of ineligible players during the 2022 season." The discovery came during an investigation between the association, the school and Maine Township High School District 207, in which the district and school self-reported that multiple players participated in the program "while not residing in the school's attendance area during the 2022 season."

“The IHSA recently received credible information that Maine South football players who did not reside in the district participated on the team during the 2022 IHSA football season,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “District 207 and Maine South High School personnel promptly conducted a meticulous internal investigation, in conjunction with the IHSA, after being informed of these allegations. After a thorough review, they self-reported violations of the IHSA residence by-laws by multiple student-athletes on its 2022 football roster.”

The school is now being forced to forfeit its wins against Barrington High School, Bolingbrook High School, Evanston High School, Glenbrook North High School, Glenbrook South High School, New Trier High School, Niles West High School, South Elgin High School and Stevenson High School.

IHSA also said the Maine South football program will be on probation through the end of the 2023-24 school year. Any future violations could force them to be removed from the state playoffs.

“The IHSA’s by-laws are the foundation of the Association and its ability to follow its mission of providing equitable participation,” Anderson's statement read. “With over 800 member schools, we depend on our schools to adhere to these rules and to work with the IHSA in instances where violations may have occurred. I commend Maine Township High School District 207 and Maine South High School personnel for recognizing the serious nature of these allegations and their diligence in investigating and reporting these violations. I believe that District 207 has already begun to take appropriate steps to prevent future issues like this from occurring again and will aid them in any way that I can in that process.”