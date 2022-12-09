Mailbag Podcast: Will Lukas Reichel Be With Blackhawks Full-Time Next Season?

Mailbag Podcast: Will Reichel be with Hawks full-time next season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. Is the New Jersey Devils' path a potential blueprint the Blackhawks can copy? Is Luke Richardson's coaching style working? Will Lukas Reichel be in the NHL full-time next season? How much longer can we expect Patrick Kane to be a Blackhawk? Outside of Kane and Jonathan Toews, who could fetch the biggest return at the trade deadline? The guys weigh in on all that and more.

1:00 - Blackhawks injury updates

3:30 - Is the Devils' path a potential blueprint to copy?

7:40 - Is Luke Richardson's coaching style working?

10:30 - Will Lukas Reichel be with the Blackhawks full-time next season?

14:45 - Why didn't Reichel play with Patrick Kane in his season debut?

16:40 - How much longer can we expect Kane to be a Blackhawk?

20:45 - Outside of Kane and Jonathan Toews, who could fetch the biggest return at the trade deadline?

26:45 - Are there any veterans in the league that the Blackhawks should keep on their radar?

32:35 - Would Adam Fantilli make more sense for the Blackhawks than Connor Bedard if they get the No. 1 overall pick?

34:40 - Would you consider the Rockford IceHogs a successful AHL affiliation?

