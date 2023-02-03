Mailbag Podcast: How Many Blackhawks Will Be Traded Before the Deadline?

Mailbag Podcast: How many Hawks will be traded before the deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How many players will get moved before the trade deadline? What's a realistic timeline of the Blackhawks playing competitive hockey? Any chance Alex DeBrincat returns to Chicago? What's the potential market for Patrick Kane after the Bo Horvat trade? The guys answer all that and much more.

0:00 - Who are some names to keep an eye on in the late first round/early second round in 2023?

7:30 - How many Blackhawks will get moved before the deadline?

11:27 - What's the potential trade market for Patrick Kane?

18:34 - If the Blackhawks get Connor Bedard, what's a realistic timeline of the Blackhawks playing competitive hockey again?

28:28 - Is there a chance Auston Matthews to the Blackhawks in 2024 can actually happen?

40:00 - Other than Kevin Korchinski, which Blackhawks defenseman prospect has the highest ceiling at the NHL level?

43:23 - Could the Blackhawks look to keep Max Domi around?

48:08 - NHL Skills Competition talk

