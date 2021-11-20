magnificent mile

Magnificent Mile Holiday Lights Festival Illuminates Chicago, Closes Streets

Chicago's iconic Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is set to bring holiday cheer to city streets while illuminating the skyline on Saturday.

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with a Lights Festival Lane in Pioneer Court, located at 401 N. Michigan Ave., featuring holiday booths and a variety of family activities.

The Grand Tree-Lighting Parade will travel south down Michigan Avenue from Oak Street to Wacker Drive at 5:30 p.m. and will conclude at around 7 p.m. with fireworks over the Chicago River at the DuSable Bridge.

Festival organizers said the best spot to view the parade is likely on the east side of Michigan Avenue, as it tends to be less crowded, and along Wacker Drive for the nighttime fireworks show.

Guests attending the festival will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, at The Wrigley Building Centennial Plaza, Lights Festival Lane and along the parade route.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m., the following streets will be closed due to the holiday events:

  • North Michigan Ave from Oak Street to Wacker Drive; closed until 8:00 p.m.
  • DuSable Bridge, formerly Michigan Ave Bridge; closed until 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the festival, visit here.

