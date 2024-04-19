chicago concerts

Maggie Rogers fans line streets around House of Blues, with Rogers herself working the box office

Chicago is one of only four cities hosting an intimate show with the musician -- and Maggie Rogers herself is set to be at the House of Blues box office handing out tickets

By Francie Swidler

Taylor Swift fans may be taking over River North, but in downtown Chicago, Maggie Rogers fans are lining the streets.

Friday morning, a blocks-long line full of Maggie Rogers lovers led to the House of Blues, at 329 N. Dearborn, hoping to get a coveted ticket to Rogers' special show at the venue Friday night. It's one of four smaller shows ahead of her newly announced arena tour titled "The Don't Forget Me, Tour, Part II," -- and the only way to get tickets is in-person, at the box office.

'"Come buy a ticket like it’s 1965,' Rogers encouraged fans when her 'Summer of ’23 Tour' was announced last year," according to a press release from Live Nation. “We’re going old school.”

In the release, Rogers explains the in-person ticketing is an "effort to reduce fees, combat bots and get tickets directly into the hands of fans."

Tickets for Rogers' special "Box Office Week" show at the House of Blues go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. According to the release, the musician herself will be the one handling the transaction.

"In NYC, Philly, Boston, and Chicago, I’m going to be in-person selling tickets directly to you at the box office," Rogers said in the release. "After the box office day festivities, I’ll be playing a show that very same night in those four cities where me and my band will perform Don’t Forget Me for the very first time.”

Tickets for the Chicago House of Blues show are limited to two-per-person at the box office. They are $25, with no added fees. Fans at the box office Friday can also pick up tickets to Rogers' Oct. 24 arena show at the United Center. For that show, special "in-person" ticket prices range from $24.50 to $129.50.

The online, general public on-sale for all arena shows takes place at 10 a.m. April 26, though nearly all venues are holding in-person ticket events head of time.

Rogers' latest album, "Don't Forget Me," is set to be released Friday night.

Photos and video from outside the venue Friday morning showed a line of fans wrapping the venue, from Dearborn Street, to Wacker Drive, to State Street and then Kinzie Street.

According to Live Nation, the House of Blues capacity is between "25 to 1,800 guests." It wasn't immediately known how many seats would be available for Rogers' show at the venue.

Below is a full list of Rogers tour dates, and when in-person ticketing takes place:

Intimate shows during "Box Office Week"

4/13     New York, NY             Irving Plaza                                                                               

4/14     Philadelphia, PA        Theatre of Living Arts                                             

4/16     Boston, MA                Paradise Rock Club                               

4/19     Chicago, IL                 House of Blues                                   

The Don't Forget Me Tour, Part I” (Including Festival Appearances)

5/4       Charlotte NC                                        Lovin' Life Festival^

5/23     San Diego, CA                                     Gallagher Square at Petco Park

5/24     Phoenix, AZ                                         Arizona Financial Theatre

5/27     Morrison, CO                                       Red Rocks Amphitheatre 

5/28     Morrison, CO                                       Red Rocks Amphitheatre 

5/31     Irving, TX                                              The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/1       The Woodlands, TX                            The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/3       Rogers, AR                                           Walmart AMP

6/5       Indianapolis, IN                                   Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/7       Cincinnati, OH                                     The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

6/8       Milwaukee, WI                                     BMO Pavilion

6/9       Sterling Heights, MI                            Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/11     Alpharetta, GA                                     Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/14     Manchester, TN                                   Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6/16     Columbia, MD                                      Merriweather Post Pavilion 

6/19     Raleigh, NC                                          Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6/20     Charleston, SC                                    Credit One Stadium

6/22     Miami, FL                                             FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

The Don't Forget Me Tour Part II,” with corresponding in-person box office ticking date and location

10/9     Austin, TX                    Moody Center                                     4/17 at Moody Center

10/15   Philadelphia, PA         Wells Fargo Center                            4/14 at The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/17   Boston, MA                 TD Garden                                           4/16 at Paradise Rock Club

10/19   New York, NY              Madison Square Garden                  4/13 at Irving Plaza

10/22   Toronto, ON                 Coca-Cola Coliseum                         4/14 at Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/24   Chicago, IL                  United Center                                      4/19 at House of Blues                                      

10/25   Minneapolis, MN        Target Center                                      4/20 at Target Center

10/29   Seattle, WA                  Climate Pledge Arena                        4/20 at Climate Pledge Arena

10/30   Portland, OR                Moda Center                                       4/20 at Moda Center                                        

11/1     San Francisco, CA      Chase Center                                     4/20 at Chase Center

11/2     Inglewood, CA             Kia Forum                                            4/17 at Kia Forum

