Winter temperatures have already hit Chicago on a few occasions this month, but the city will be getting another taste of the season as ice rinks are beginning to open up.

The famous ice rink at Millennium Park, situated in the shadow of the iconic Cloud Gate (okay, the Bean) will open on Friday night in conjunction with the lighting of Chicago’s Christmas tree.

Admission to the rink is free, with skate rental available for $12 Monday through Thursday and for $14 Friday through Sunday. The park will be open noon to 8 pm during the week, from noon to 10 pm on Fridays, and beginning at 10 am on weekends, according to the City of Chicago.

The Maggie Daley Park ice skating ribbon will also be opening on Friday, with free admission available for those wanting to skate. Rental rates for skates are the same as Millennium Park, with $12 rentals during the week and $14 rentals on weekends.

For people wanting to skip the lines so they can get skating, Fast Passes are available at the ribbon. $40 will get a person skates and a locker, while a $90 package is available that comes with skates for two, lockers, tumblers of hot chocolate, and fast passes to get onto the ribbon.

The park will be open from noon to 8 pm Monday through Thursday, and will be open until 10 pm on Fridays. Saturday the park will be open from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sundays will feature skating from 10am to 8pm.

More information on skate rental prices, special holiday hours, and more is available on the city’s website.