Maggiano's Little Italy to Leave Lettuce Entertain You Frequent Diner Club

Maggiano's Little Italy will cut its ties with Lettuce Entertain You, a Chicago-based restaurant group with over 120 restaurants nationwide, after spending 30 years together.

Lettuce Entertain You opened Maggiano’s Little Italy in 1991 and sold the concept to Brinker International in 1995, according to its website. While Lettuce Entertain You has not owned and operated the restaurant chain since, it still maintained its relationship with the eatery.

The joint affiliation let diners enjoy perks across Lettuce Entertain You restaurants, letting guests use gift cards, as well as earn and redeem points with Frequent Diner Club benefits.

However, Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurants will no longer be affiliated with the group, which means all earned benefits will expire soon, Lettuce Entertain You noted on its website.

Diners will be able to redeem rewards at Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurants in Illinois and Wisconsin through April 15, 2023. Following that date, Lettuce Entertain You Frequent Diner Club rewards will not be valid at Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurants.

Any points or benefits earned at Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurants prior to April 15, 2023 will remain available on Frequent Diner Club account balances and valid for use at any participating restaurant in the Lettuce Entertain You Frequent Diner Club.