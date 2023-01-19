Madonna Adds Another Chicago Show to ‘Greatest Hits' Tour

After announcing a global "Greatest Hits" tour earlier this week, overwhelming demand has led pop icon Madonna to add a second Chicago show.
Known as the "Queen of Pop," Madonna is slated to perform on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 at the United Center, with the tour celebrating four decades of her chart-topping music.
In addition to Chicago, a second show was added to the following North American cities:
- Seattle
- Toronto
- Montreal
- Boston
- Miami
- Houston
- Dallas
- Austin
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco
- Las Vegas
A third show in New York City has also been tacked on to the tour.
The singer announced the tour in a star-studded YouTube video in which she is seen playing a game of "truth or dare" with a number of celebrities, including Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Judd Apatow and more.
At one point in the video, Amy Schumer dares the pop star to "do a world tour" and play her greatest hits.
After polling other members in the room, Madonna agrees and the group erupts in cheers.
The tour will be Madonna's 12th, but "the first to celebrate four decades of music and her greatest hits," according to Live Nation. It will also feature "a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen," also known as Caldwell Tidicue.
The tour is set to bring Madonna to multiple cities in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Jan. 20 here. Citi cardmembers will also have access to a presale starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday and continuing through 6 p.m. Thursday.
See the full list of cities and dates below:
THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Jul 19 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Aug 10 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Aug 14 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Sun Aug 20 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug. 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Aug 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sun Sep 10 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Thu Sep 14 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Tue Sep 19 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Fri Sep 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Thu Sep 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Thu Oct 05 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Oct 08 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Oct 15 - London, UK - The 02
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome