Roughly 200 families whose children attend a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, experienced frightening moments on Monday as a student fatally shot two people and injured several others.

A 15-year-old student at Abundant Life Christian School opened fire, killing a teacher and student and injuring six others. The school, which serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade, has approximately 390 students.

Five students were hurt, including two who were listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, stated Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. Three other students and a teacher were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

One father whose child attends the school told NBC Chicago he "pretty much panicked on the side of the road" when he received word of the shooting.

"It’s really sad, and it’s going to take a lot of time, and you know, a lot of consoling for everyone in the community," he said.

Another parent said she drove down to the school immediately.

The other person deceased was the suspected shooter, according to the Madison Police Department.

"I just bolted out, drove down here, called my husband and um, he made his way over here," said Bethany Highman.

Police responded to the school before 11 a.m., when a second-grade student called 911. Within minutes, officers determined the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a weapon had been recovered.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The shooting occurred during a study hall consisting of students in various grades, police said.

As the search for a possible motive continued Monday night, a number of students, parents and community members were asking "why."

"I was scared and why did they do that, why?" said one student, Adler Jean Charles.

Adler said gunshots erupted while he was in English class.

"We heard them and then some people started crying and then we just waited til the police came," he said.

For hours, Adler and his classmates waited at a nearby medical clinic used for a reunification center. His mother told NBC Chicago about the moment she recognized her children were safe.

"It’s joyful and tearful at the same time," said Mireille Jean Charles, the mother of Adler and two other students. "Because one of them could be there dying… all three of them got out safely which is a blessing, and I am not taking it for granted."

Police had yet to release the names of the victims late Monday. An additional update by authorities was planned for noon on Tuesday.

"This is not okay," Mireille Jean Charles said. "If your kids are at school they are not okay, if they are at church, they are not okay. I they are outside, they are not okay. Where are they going to be safe?"