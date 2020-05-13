Madison County Begins Reopening in Defiance of Stay-at-Home Order

A downstate Illinois county has voted to allow businesses and places of worship to reopen in defiance of the statewide stay-at-home order.

Madison County's Board of Health voted 26-2 to approve a four-phased reopening plan that begins Wednesday.

“This bi-partisan resolution expresses the confidence the Board of Health has in businesses to open in a safe and reasonable manner,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said in a statement.

Under the resolution, many businesses currently deemed non-essential in Illinois would be allowed to reopen with occupancy limits or by appointment only. Residents will still be urged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however.

"All citizens have the ultimate responsibility to follow local guidelines with respect to social distancing and other safety practices set forth," the board wrote. "If any business owner feels uncomfortable about opening their business, we recommend you remain closed. We urge you to use your best judgement regarding your personal situation. No one is required to open a business if they feel it is in their best interest to remain closed. We also recommend that you use that same discernment with your employees, especially any employee who may be part of a vulnerable group, or reside with someone who is part of a vulnerable group."

The resolution by the county notes that its guidelines may not supersede Illinois' stay-at-home order and five-phased reopening plan, leaving the fate of businesses that choose to do so in question. Under the plan set forth by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, such businesses would not be eligible for reopening until at lesat late-May and early-June.

"These recommendations establish what we believe is a responsible path forward for our county to begin reopening. It does not guarantee the state wide legality of any reopening outside of the parameters of the emergency orders issued by the state of Illinois. Doing so may cause a business owner to lose its state or federal licensing and/or liability insurance coverage," the board wrote.

The resolution states the phases can be changed "if data suggests a reevaluation is warranted."

Here's a look at the newly-approved guidelines:

PHASE 1 (estimated May 13 – May 27, 2020)

Nonessential travel may resume.

Avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people.

Retail business may open with a 25% occupancy.

Restaurants/Bars may continue to prepare and serve food for off-premise consumption while serving through means such as in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through service and curbside pick-up. Additionally, patrons may use seated dining at a rate of 25% occupancy.

Personal Care Providers (such as hair, nail, massage, etc.) may reopen. When possible limit customers by appointment only.

Professional Services (such as banking, accounting) may reopen. When possible limit customers by appointment only.

Churches and other places of worship may open with a 50% occupancy.

Childcare facilities may reopen. All food preparation surfaces, handles, knobs and common surfaces shall be sanitized before and after each use. Continual cleaning of surfaces used by employees and children is encouraged.

Gyms, exercise facilities and other indoor recreation spaces may reopen at 25% occupancy. Equipment should be maintained according to local health department guidelines.

Public parks, golf courses, campgrounds, athletic fields, swimming pools and other outdoor recreation spaces may reopen. Distancing between family members is at their discretion. Golf carts can have an occupancy of two people or more if designed for extra passengers. It is suggested that one bring sanitizing wipes for common items (items open to use by all visitors such as playground equipment). The bleacher section must follow social distancing guidelines. Personal seating may be used, but social distancing guidelines must be maintained.

Theaters, museums and bowling alleys may reopen at 25% occupancy.

PHASE 2 (estimated May 28 - June 12, 2020)

If after 14 days of following the Phase 1 guidelines, and Madison County Health Department assessment of COVID19 cases presenting for hospitalization remain sufficiently below the hospitals ability to treat the cases, the following practices shall be in place in addition to the above stated openings:

Avoid social gatherings of 50 or more people.

Retail business may open with a 50% occupancy.

Restaurants/Bars may continue to prepare and serve food for off-premise consumption while serving through means such as in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through service and curbside pick-up. Additionally, patrons may be seated dining at a rate of 50% occupancy

Churches and other places of worship may open with a 75% occupancy.

Concessions at athletic events may be reopened.

PHASE 3 (estimated June 13 - June 27, 2020)

If after 14 days of following the Phase 2 guidelines, and Madison County Health Department assessment of COVID19 cases presenting for hospitalization remain sufficiently below the hospitals ability to treat the cases, the following practices shall be in place in addition to the above stated openings:

Avoid social gatherings of 150 or more people.

Retail business may open with a 75% occupancy.

Restaurants/Bars may continue to prepare and serve food for off-premise consumption while serving through means such as in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through service and curbside pick-up. Additionally, patrons may be seated dining at a rate of 75% occupancy.

Churches and other places of worship may open with a 100% occupancy.

PHASE 4 (estimated June 27, 2020)

If after 14 days of following the Phase 3 guidelines, and Madison County Health Department assessment of COVID19 cases presenting for hospitalization remain sufficiently below the hospitals ability to treat the cases, the following practices shall be in place in addition to the above listed openings: