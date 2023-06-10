Madison Avenue in Oak Park closed after several people shot during funeral procession

Madison Avenue in Oak Park is closed in both directions after several people were shot during a funeral procession, according to police.

Oak Park Police are responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon on the 900 block of Madison St. as part of a funeral procession. Madison is closed in both directions in the vicinity at this time. More information will be posted as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/BwDsIJ2P7E — Oak Park Police Department (@VOPpolice) June 10, 2023

In a statement posted to the Oak Park Police Department Facebook page, officials said that preliminary information indicates that four people were wounded in the shooting, and that it was a targeted incident.

The conditions of those wounded is currently unknown, and it's unknown if there is anyone in custody.

There is currently no further information.

This is a developing story.