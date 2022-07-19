Madden NFL releases 2023 ratings for edge rushers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Madden NFL video game announced its ratings for the upcoming season's edge rushers.

Here is a list of the Bears players that received ratings, from defensive ends and linebackers.

Roquan Smith, 89

Robert Quinn, 83

Trevis Gipson, 75

Al-Quadin Muhammad, 73

Nicholas Morrow, 71

Joe Thomas, 70

Matthew Adams, 68

Dominique Robinson, 65

Noah Dawkins, 64

Jack Sanborn, 63

Maybe one of the most valuable groups for the Bears, the edge rushers received some interesting ratings for their squad.

Most notably, Smith was rated an 89, which seems like a knock on his performance thus far in his career. In four years, Smith has managed to record 14 sacks, five interceptions, one touchdown and a whopping 524 tackles.

Smith ranks towards the top every season in tackles, primarily solo tackles too. In the past two seasons, Smith has recorded just under 100 solo tackles in each season.

Last season, Robert Quinn recorded the second-most sacks in the NFL, breaking the Bears' franchise record with 18.5 sacks. On top of that, he recorded 49 tackles and forced four fumbles. He was named second-team All-Pro and a Pro-Bowler.

Giving Quinn an 83 for his last season's performance and trajectory for this year seems silly.

Nevertheless, Madden ratings are meant to instigate conversation and remember the performances of players from past seasons.

The edge rushers and linebackers will be key to this year's defense. Without Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack to help the front, the defense will have a difficult road to navigate under defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

