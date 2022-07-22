Madden 23 WR Ratings Snub Bears' Darnell Mooney

Why Darnell Mooney's Madden rating is shamefully low originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s Madden Rating Season, so that can only mean one thing: it’s time to get riled up about imaginary numbers. Each year, fans are given fresh fodder to argue about, whether it’s one player being rated too highly, or another getting snubbed. This year, it looks like Bears fans have one of the biggest gripes across the league. When EA released its ratings for wide receivers, the Bears’ top pass-catcher, Darnell Mooney, didn’t even crack the 80 threshold, coming in with a ho-hum 79 overall rating. That makes Mooney the 54th-best WR in the game.

First question for the men behind Madden, did you see this catch?

Did you miss the way he broke two tackles, then juked another defender to house this simple screen?

Clearly this grab fell through the cracks, too.

Simply put, a 79-rated player doesn’t make plays like those above. But as we dig deeper into Mooney’s rating, the disrespect becomes even more evident.

Mooney’s overall score is brought down by a paltry 51 strength rating. That’s understandable considering he weighs just over 180 pounds, but that lack of strength really isn’t a weakness in his game. In two of the above highlights, we can see how Mooney uses elusiveness and some veteran savviness (despite only being a second-year player!) to break tackles. As such, his 75 break tackle rating should be much higher. Realistically though, Mooney’s strengths lie in his speed and agility. In the speed department, Madden actually gives Mooney his due, with a 93. But he’s once again slighted with an 83 agility rating. To give some context, 50 of the 53 wideouts ranked higher than Mooney have a higher agility rating than him. The other three are tied with him at 83. That includes 33-year-old A.J. Green. If Mooney got a boost to his specific ratings to match players with similar experience and skillsets, like Devonta Smith (91 agility) or Hunter Renfrow (87 agility), that would help bump his overall rating into the 80s where it belongs.

Let’s be real though. Games like Madden are all about the stats, and when you dig in there, it becomes clear that Mooney was snubbed. Last season, Mooney racked up 1,055 receiving yards, good for 19th-most in the league. Add up the total yardage for JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jamison Crowder and Corey Davisー all players rated higher than Mooneyー and their combined production barely eclipses Mooney at 1,068 yards. Mooney also ranked tied for 20th in the league with 81 catches. That was two more than CeeDee Lamb (85 overall), 14 more than Tyler Boyd (84 overall) and 26 more receptions than Kendrick Bourne (81 overall).

It’s not just those basic production numbers either. Mooney’s 23 catches of 20+ yards was tied for 23rd-best in the league. His 49 first down receptions ranked 21st. If there’s one slight against Mooney, it’s that he only caught four touchdown passes, but even that is tied for 47th-best among wideouts, higher than his No. 54 ranking in Madden.

There is a chance for Mooney to improve his standing in the game, however. Each week, the developers at EA adjust the ratings for players in the game based on their production. If Mooney shows improvement in his second year with Justin Fields, or even continues to produce at the same rate he did last season, he should be rated in the 80s before too long.

