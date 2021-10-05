Macy's Walnut Room Opens Reservations for Annual Holiday Experience

Macy's Walnut Room has opened reservations for its annual holiday experience, which starts next month at the State Street restaurant.

Returning to Chicago Nov. 6 at 111 N. State Street, the Walnut Room will feature a menu of holiday classic dishes as diners enjoy their meal alongside Macy's "Great Tree."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This season's menu will showcase traditional Walnut Room items such as Mrs. Hering's 1890 Original Chicken Pot Pie, cider glazed slow roasted breast of turkey, meatloaf, spice rub salmon and carrot cake, among others.

The Walnut Room is open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, as well as on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Reservations are available here for the holiday season, as well as for brunch events happening over the next month.

For parties over 16 people, the Walnut Room asks that guests make a reservation using an online form.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all guests are required to wear a face covering at all times unless when actively eating or drinking.