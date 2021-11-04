Macys

Macy's Reveals State Street Holiday Windows Theme

Macy's holiday windows are returning to State Street for the 2021 season, and with a new theme.

A bright-eyed, blue reindeer named Tiptoe will take center stage in Macy's holiday window display and Great Tree this year, the company announced.

The windows tell the story of a little reindeer was "too shy to fly" with Santa's sleigh team on Christmas night, according to Macy's tale of Tiptoe. The story is meant to spark viewers' will to find courage and believe in themselves.

Read and watch her full story here.

Tiptoe will also join the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 25 as the first balloon puppet in the parade's history.

Santa Claus will also return to State Street this winter for Macy's Santaland, which showcases the iconic workshop open for in-store visits from this Saturday through Christmas Eve.

Santa visits must be reserved in advance due to the pandemic. Book a visit here.

