Macy’s is Closing its Spring Hill Mall Store in West Dundee

The 2010s were a difficult decade for retail, and this one is starting off on similar footing with Macy’s decision to close their Spring Hill Mall store in West Dundee.

The company says closing a store is always difficult, but “Macy’s is proud to have served the Dundee community over the past 40 years.”

A clearance sale will begin will begin in January, and Macy’s expects it to last eight to 12 weeks. After which, the store will be closed for good.

Macy’s departure joins Sears as the second major retailer scheduled to leave Spring Hill Mall in the coming months. Sears announced their decision to close back in November.

West Dundee Village President Chris Nelson told the Daily Herald that he’s disappointed, but not surprised, by the decision.

"I think we've been fortunate, and I think it says a lot about our retail market that we've survived (several) cuts," Nelson said. "We expected this, to some extent."

Also expecting this to some degree were Macy’s employees, who the company says they “previously shared” the information with. While it’s unclear exactly when they were notified, workers unable to be placed at nearby stores will be eligible for severance and outplacement services.

The closure of Macy’s continues anchor retail’s domino-like stumble at the Spring Hill Mall, which sits on the dividing line between West Dundee and Carpentersville.

It first began in 2011 with the departure of JCPenney, and continued when Caron Pirie Scott closed in 2018.

"The era of a four-anchor mall concept with in-line stores is fading," Nelson said. "So what I see for the future is a mixed-use concept."

While company officials in both West Dundee and Carpentersville both plan to work on next steps, the departure of Macy's will effective make Kohl's Spring Hill Mall's last remaining anchor.