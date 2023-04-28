Mackinac Island Named Nation's Best Summer Travel Destination

A recent readers' choice travel award contest from USA Today revealed that Michigan's historic Mackinac Island was named the country's top summer travel destination.

The magazine's "10Best Readers' Choice" travel award contest crowned Mackinac Island over several other Midwestern locations, including Door County, Wisconsin and Chicago.

The small island located between the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan is less than five square miles, and is known for a rich automobile-free tradition along with trademark Mackinac Island fudge.

The Victorian architecture and rides on horse-drawn carriages create a unique ambiance that has been preserved over decades of rapid modernization in many other tourist destinations.

A full list of the summer travel destinations named on 2023's "10Best" list can be found below: