Mackinac Bridge Reopens After Closure Due to Bomb Threat, Michigan Officials Say

The iconic Mackinac Bridge in northern Michigan was closed for several hours Sunday after law enforcement received a bomb threat, officials said.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the bridge was closed at approximately 2:15 p.m. after authorities learned of a bomb threat involving the bridge.

Crews and law enforcement officials completed several sweeps of the span to check for any explosive devices, but none were found, according to officials.

After approximately two hours, the bridge was cleared and traffic was allowed to resume. An investigation remains underway, with the Michigan State Police and Mackinaw City police coordinating.

The Mackinac Bridge is the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere, according to the MBA’s website. Opened in 1957, the bridge connects the Upper and Lower peninsulas of Michigan, and carries more than 11,000 vehicles per day across the span.