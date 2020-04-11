CTA

Machinist Becomes First CTA Employee to Die of Coronavirus

The employee, Antonio Martinez, worked at the heavy maintenance facility in Skokie

A worker at the CTA’s Skokie maintenance facility became the transit agency’s first employee to die of the coronavirus, officials announced Saturday.

Antonio Martinez, a machinist at the Skokie heavy maintenance facility, died of causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement from the CTA.

“The entire CTA family extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of this respected and dedicated professional,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said.

“Mr. Martinez worked very hard to make sure CTA customers had the best service possible, and took a great deal of pride in his accomplishments. I join with the men and women of the CTA in expressing our heartfelt condolences on this profound loss, and we urge everyone to remember and honor his service to CTA and Chicago,” Carter said.

Martinez worked for the CTA for 14 years, officials said.

