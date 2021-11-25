Machete-Wielding Assailant Involved in 3 Separate Attacks on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police have issued a community alert after three men were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant in separate incidents on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to authorities, two of the attacks occurred in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood, and one occurred in Belmont Central.

The first incident was reported Sept. 5, when a man was walking by himself in the 2600 block of North Drake Avenue. Police say the man was approached from behind and was stabbed multiple times before the assailant fled the scene.

The second incident was reported on Saturday in the 2200 block of North Saint Louis Avenue. At approximately 2:40 a.m., a man was walking his dog when he was struck in the back of the head with a hammer.

Police say the man was then chased by an assailant, who was wielding a machete at the time of the attack.

The third incident occurred Wednesday morning in Belmont Central. A man was walking his dog in the 5800 block of West Altgeld Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. when an assailant approached him and slashed him multiple times with a machete.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing approximately 6-feet tall. The man’s estimated age is between 25 and 35, and he is described as clean-shaven, with a thin-to-average build. He has short brown hair, and has worn a dark-colored zip-up jacket, with the machete concealed underneath in each of the attacks.

Residents are urged not to walk alone at night, and to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-746-6554.