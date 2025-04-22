One of the oldest known meteor showers will take place this week, and residents will have a few more chances to see the show.

According to NASA, the Lyrids meteor shower takes place every April, and is one of the oldest known meteor showers in the world, having been first observed more than 2,700 years ago by Chinese astronomers.

The meteor shower technically peaked this morning, but it will continue until sunrise on Saturday, according to the agency.

According to NASA, the comet that produces the Lyrids is known as Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, and is named after astronomer A.E. Thatcher, who first observed it in 1861.

NASA has described the “meteors” cast off by the comet’s remains as “fast and bright,” and advises looking for them after midnight and before sunrise.

The meteor shower’s radiant is located near the constellation Lyra in the eastern sky. NASA recommends viewing them away from the radiant, as the fireballs stand out more when viewed from that perspective.

Residents are urged to get as far from city lights as possible, to lie on the ground with their feet pointed toward the east and to look up to see as much of the sky as possible. Waiting for up to 30 minutes for eyes to adjust will also help to make the meteors more visible, according to the agency.