Lyric Opera of Chicago Cancels Performances Through End of 2020

Lyric Opera of Chicago announced Tuesday that performances through the rest of the year have been canceled "as a result of public health policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We have come to this decision based on the best information currently available," an email to subscribers stated. "In this uncertain environment, we must put the safety of our guests, artists, and company first, respecting the policies implemented by the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois."

Lyric Opera leadership said in an announcement that it expects to be able to welcome audiences back in January 2021 with the Chicago premiere of BLUE, "a new work exploring the relationship between an African American teenager and his police officer father."

The company noted that performing arts at the scale of Lyric Opera are currently slated for the final phase of Illinois' reopening plan.

"Our goal is, and always has been, to find a balance between protecting the individuals and protecting our company," said Anthony Freud, Lyric's general director, president, and CEO, in a statement.

Lyric is working on "exciting alternative artistic activities" for audiences through the fall as the company remains closed, and staff will continue to work on productions scheduled between January and June 2021.

If the season does resume in January, previously announced performances will be retained, and canceled productions may be rescheduled for later seasons.

Canceled performances include:

Cavalleria rusticana & Pagliacci: September 17-October 10

Lessons in Love and Violence: September 27-October 9

Tosca: November 7-29

Attila: November 15-27

Ticket holders for canceled performances can choose to have the money refunded, donated or applied to future performances.