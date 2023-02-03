Lyons Township High School Student Wins $10K for Sinking Half-Court Shot

A Lyons Township High School student had quite the reason to celebrate Friday as he sunk a half-court shot at a school assembly, netting $10,000.

The student's astonishing feat occurred during the 2023 All School Assembly, where the high school's cheerleaders and marching band showcased their talents and classmates faced off in some friendly competition.

About an hour in, Marco Piemonte, the owner of Piemonte Auto Group, went on over to center court and made a shocking premonition: he had $40,000 and was willing to give it all away. Piemonte vowed to give $10,000 to any student who could make a half-court shot.

Piemonte and the school decided to make the contest a reality after someone hit a half-court shot during a recent basketball game between Hinsdale Central High School and Lyons Township, winning $10,000.

At the assembly, many students put forth their best effort, but unfortunately weren't successful in the end. Things changed suddenly when a freshman took his turn, and before you know it, the shot went right in. The student body erupted in awe, cheering loudly throughout the gymnasium and congratulating their classmate.

Another shocking moment took place minutes later, when Piemonte banked a half-court shot of his own.

Piemonte had committed to give $5,000 to the student who missed their shot prior, along with $1,000 each to five additional students.